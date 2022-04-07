Obituary: James “Papa” Randolph

– March 7, 2022

James “Papa” Randolph passed away on March 7, 2022 at the age of 74, in his hometown of South Lake Tahoe, CA. He passed peacefully in the presence of his loving wife, son, and daughter. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage and optimism in facing life challenges with a smile. He stayed strong until the end, for his family, and because he was a Marine and a fighter! Semper Fi

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Barbara Randolph. An inseparable duo known as “Tig & Tig”. We won’t get into the origin of the nicknames, but it showed their affection, humor, and unconditional love for each other. His proudest accomplishments were his 4 children: Jimmy, Johnny, Robby, and Erin and all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Being in the presence of his family made him the happiest. Being a Papa and cheering on his grandchildren in sports, teaching them games and just simply watching them grow and navigate life made him proud.

Jim was a man of few words, and a man of many words, he was a great listener, but also full of great advice that always came from a place of love and acceptance from his own experience of life full of tragedies and joys and everything in between. Above all, he was an amazing storyteller. When he was at his peak, you couldn’t keep him off the hiking trails of the Sierras. A fast-paced hiker, who liked to explore what might be over the next hill, which made for memorable adventures for all who joined him. He also enjoyed cooking. Unfortunately, all his recipes passed on with him because he refused to follow a recipe without adding little (or a lot of) extras. He was always there to help anyone in need and gave more than he received. He had a heart of gold and unconditional love. Although Jim will be greatly missed for all who had the opportunity to really get to know him, the heavens got to accept an angel like no other!

Born in Erie, PA to Edna and Charles on 1/27/48. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Doug, Kenny, Fred, and Tom, and 1st wife Barbara Myers. Jim moved to Tahoe in 1974 and fell in love with both the beauty of the Sierras, and a beautiful soulmate- his wife Barbara. He enjoyed working as a dealer at Caesars back in the good ol’ days, but he was the happiest when he retired!

Jim lived a full life surrounded by love that he both gave and received. A private Marine service is scheduled to honor him July 14th, so please reach out if you would like to attend. Also, a memorial bench will be placed in his honor in Tahoe and donations would be greatly appreciated as it would be such a blessing for friends and family to have a place to sit and remember his beautiful life on earth, and the impact he had on those who knew him.