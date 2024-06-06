Obituary: James Rix
January 15, 1943 – April 25, 2024
James Rix, 81, of South Lake Tahoe, California died at home on April 25, 2024. He was born January 15, 1943 to George and Dorothy Rix in Pueblo, Colorado. He grew up in Tulare, California with his brothers Ken and Dan.
A graduate of San Jose State University, Jim was an early pioneer in computer programming. He worked at the University of Washington, Advanced Micro Devices, and Lockheed before creating his own software company, Softrix, located in Zephyr Cove, Nevada. He is also well known in the writing world for his true crime book, Jingle Jangle.
Those who knew Jim well knew he loved “The Tahoe Life!” From time on the water, beach days with family and friends, hiking with Sparky, biking, skiing, and concerts, he taught us all the value of a balanced life. His brother Ken, his children, Leland, Vanita, Marlon, his friend Heather, as well as his 6 grandchildren would like to invite all who knew him to his celebration of life on June 15th from 11 am – 1 pm at The Idle Hour, 3351 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. We all know Jim loved a good party, so let’s make it one to remember.
