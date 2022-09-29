Obituary: James Wiggins

James Wiggins

June 17, 1936 – September 14, 2022

The Wiggins family is sad to announce the passing of our father Jim Wiggins. He passed peacefully at his home.

Jim was an incredible man who is preceeded by his parents Norris and Helen.

He attended Acalanes High School in Lafayette and University of Denver Colorado. Proudly served our country in the Navy. Had a fulfilling career in the Hospitality and Real estate industries. He married a wonderful woman named Barbara and started his family. He is survived by his three children, Chris, Lisa, Rick and his sister Lynne. He was raised with a great sense of adventure. He and his family lived in some wonderful places including Yosemite CA, Vail CO, Denver CO and Donner Summit in the Lake Tahoe area.

He was an avid skier, outdoorsman and adventurer. He raised his family to appreciate and respect the great outdoors as well.

He loved the people in his life and had real passion for cooking and entertaining. His Family and friends meant everything to him.

We will miss him terribly but his spirit is with us all, now and forever.