Obituary: Jane Foerschler Laughlin

Jane Foerschler Laughlin

Provided Photo

– January 6, 2025

Jane Holcomb Foerschler Laughlin. “Grammy” Beloved wife, mother, grandmother. Janie, as she was often called, was born in Reno, NV., to Genevieve Murry Holcomb and William Talmadge Holcomb. She loved growing up in the small community of Carson City, and attended her 60th class reunion with lifelong friends with whom she routinely shared lunch dates over the many years. She went to the University of Nevada Reno, where she became a member of Delta Delta Delta and met Daniel Foerschler. Together, they had four children, which they raised in Lake Tahoe before moving to Kona, HI. She always said she lived in the best places in the world.

After returning to Nevada, Janie went on a double date with mutual friends and Bill Laughlin. Bill always said that the two-for-one coupon to Teps Italian restaurant was the most expensive one he had ever used! They had 31 wonderful years together that they spent bouncing through the US and the world in their Model A Fords. Janie loved Model A touring, but when home, she greatly enjoyed reading, needlepoint, and quilting. An adored matriarch, her love of her family will be what is missed the most.

Janie was a lifelong fan of Nevada football and the San Francisco 49ers.

Janie was preceded in death by her parents, nephew Chris Foerschler, and stepson John Laughlin.

Survived by husband William (Bill) Laughlin and brother William (Bill) Holcomb, her children Dana Buchholz (Boyd; Spenser, Colin, Nicholaus, Kody), Darren Foerschler (Debi; Tiffany (Alex and Izabella) Marcus, Devin, Warren, Cody (Amanda), Ryan), Denise Foerschler, and Derek Foerschler (Charlotte; Dean, Grace) and others through marriage.

Always an animal lover, Jane had so many happy memories of Fudgie, Tuffy, Checkers, Noe, Piko, Missy, Maggie, Magic, and many, many kitties.

A memorial service will be held at Saint John’s in the Wilderness Episcopal Church at 1776 US-50, Glenbrook, NV 89413 on April 26th at 11 a.m. Reception to follow at 180 Carson Dr., Zephyr Cove.