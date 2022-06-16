Obituary: Janet Miner

Janet Miner

July 3, 1940 – May 24, 2022

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, Janet Margie Miner, our beautiful mother, closed her eyes for the last time in Carson City, NV. Born to Herman Leo and Georgia Lucille Corn on July 3, 1940 and raised in Inglewood, CA, Janet grew up with her sister Patricia and brother David. She was a song leader and freshman princess at Inglewood High School. She attended nearly all of her (and Patty’s) high school reunions and was always excited to see her old friends.

At 19, Janet’s secretarial career began in the Aerospace industry in Los Angeles. She then devoted many years raising her four children before returning to her career in 1978 when we moved to South Lake Tahoe. For nearly 20 years Janet served as the Executive Assistant and Owner Liaison at Lakeland Village. She loved working at Lakeland – from her co-workers to her GMs to the condominium owners. She treasured those relationships and all of the memories.

Janet had traveled extensively and was always reading. She was an active tennis player, golfer and bowler. Her scrabble skills were unmatched, along with her competitive spirit. She loved sports – whether it was rooting for the 49ers or cheering for her many grandkids at soccer, baseball, football and basketball games, track meets, cheerleading and dance recitals. She was enthusiastic about and so very proud of each one of her talented grandkids.

Janet had style, beauty, kindness and an outgoing personality. Her post retirement career at Macy’s Roseville showcased her many talents as well as her love of shopping and tremendous work ethic. She treated her customers as friends, while exceeding every sales goal! She always found a positive path through every situation, and rarely showed anything other than a good mood. She was quick with a genuine smile and a warm hug. We are comforted to know she will be remembered by so many with affection.

Janet is survived by her sister, Patricia Stansel of Rancho Palos Verdes, CA; sons Dr. Rick Miner of Nevada City, CA and Dr. Sean Miner of Oregon; daughters Kelly Nevius of Minden, NV and Stacey Miner of Sacramento, CA; as well as many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Her ashes will be scattered in a private remembrance.