Obituary: Janice Murphy
September 12, 1946 – August 15, 2022
On Monday, August 15th, 2022, Janice Murphy, loving wife and mother passed away at the age of 75.
Janice was born on September 12, 1946, in West Covina, CA to Bill and Marguerte Funk. At the age of 12, she and her family moved to South Lake Tahoe, where she spent the remaining 63 years of her life. On April 4th, 1976, she married Ed Murphy. Together, they raised a daughter, Tammy, and a son, Michael. She worked at the Kmart at the Y for over 20 years to help support them.
Janice’s main passion was her family. Her life was surrounded by their love, which included her 46 year marriage to her husband, her constant support of her son’s adventures, and her loving guidance to her daughter’s and grandchildren’s lives. She was the rock that 3 generations of family leaned on for strength and affection. She was also known for her love of animals, as well as her athletic ability.
Janice was preceded in death by her mother, Marguerte, and father, Bill. She is survived by her husband, Ed, their children, grandchildren, Jayden and Alyssa, as well as several nieces and nephews.
To celebrate the spirit of Janice, a private celebration with her closest family members will be held in her honor.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.