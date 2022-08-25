Obituary: Janice Murphy

Janice Murphy

September 12, 1946 – August 15, 2022

On Monday, August 15th, 2022, Janice Murphy, loving wife and mother passed away at the age of 75.

Janice was born on September 12, 1946, in West Covina, CA to Bill and Marguerte Funk. At the age of 12, she and her family moved to South Lake Tahoe, where she spent the remaining 63 years of her life. On April 4th, 1976, she married Ed Murphy. Together, they raised a daughter, Tammy, and a son, Michael. She worked at the Kmart at the Y for over 20 years to help support them.

Janice’s main passion was her family. Her life was surrounded by their love, which included her 46 year marriage to her husband, her constant support of her son’s adventures, and her loving guidance to her daughter’s and grandchildren’s lives. She was the rock that 3 generations of family leaned on for strength and affection. She was also known for her love of animals, as well as her athletic ability.

Janice was preceded in death by her mother, Marguerte, and father, Bill. She is survived by her husband, Ed, their children, grandchildren, Jayden and Alyssa, as well as several nieces and nephews.

To celebrate the spirit of Janice, a private celebration with her closest family members will be held in her honor.