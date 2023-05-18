Obituary: Jay Conroy

July 26, 1950 – April 23, 2023

After a nine-month battle with cancer, Jay Conroy passed away peacefully at UCSF Parnassus on Sunday, April 23 at the age of 72. Jay was a resident of South Lake Tahoe for 48 years and loved every minute of it.

Whether you knew him for years, months, or one interaction, his dynamic personality, zest for life and sense of humor was not only apparent, but contagious. He is famous for his story-telling, wild Halloween parties at the Chicken Coop, joint birthday parties with his late wife JoJo, costumes on the slopes and at the Freakers Ball, and his orange goatee at Giants games. After moving to Tahoe in 1975, his career spanned across the rental shop at Heavenly, the poker rooms at Harrah’s and Carson Valley Inn and the classroom at STHS.

He loved sports and the outdoors and was an avid skier, golfer, boater and camper. He and his family loved visiting National Parks to camp, raft and hike. He was an enthusiastic sports fan cheering on the Giants, Warriors and 49ers. He played softball and volleyball, officiated high school volleyball and proudly established the first co-ed softball league in 1982.

He was dedicated to his community and served on the board of directors for Tahoe Arts Project, the Family Resource Center and Genoa Lakes Golf Club. He organized the poker tournament for Sober Grad night, worked at Bread and Broth, and helped with the Outreach program at Our Lady of Tahoe.

May he forever remain in the hearts and memories of those who knew and loved him, keeping his legacy alive and living like he did; to the fullest. He leaves behind his daughter Casey, son-in-law Bobby, granddaughter Joey (3), son Kyle and daughter-in-law Annie. He is survived by his two brothers, Michael and Patric.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tahoe Arts Project or the Family Resource Center. Details surrounding a Celebration of Life are forthcoming, but will be held in South Lake Tahoe this July.