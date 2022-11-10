Obituary: Jean Marie Draxton
June 7, 1937 – October 25, 2022
Jean Marie Draxton, 85, of Moses Lake, WA died peacefully in Central Washington Hospital.
Jean was born in San Francisco, CA where she lived most of her life until moving to Vacaville, CA and marrying Elroy (Drax) Draxton in January 1960. There they began raising a family until moving to South Lake Tahoe, CA in April 1975. Jean and Drax owned and ran the Green Lantern Motel for 27 years. Jean loved being hospitable. She always welcomed, many guests into her home for celebrating holidays and friendly gatherings. You couldn’t find a better New Year’s Eve party. After selling the motel Jean and Drax moved to Moses Lake, WA where she worked a variety of different jobs, enjoyed traveling, and was committed to volunteering at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.
Jean is preceded in death by her husband Elroy Draxton, daughter Terri Beam and parents John and Marie Morris. She is survived by daughter Kathy Sutherland (Will), sons Mike Draxton (Lynne), and Greg Draxton (Marie), grandchildren Michael Beam (Kaylee), Kelly Sutherland, Megan Rosenberg (Kyle), David Beam (Hannah), Sarah Draxton, Nick Sutherland, Charlotte Beam, Zachary Draxton (Savannah) and Matthew Draxton, 4 great grandchildren and special friend Tom Youngers.
Jean’s friends and family will miss her feisty and charming ways.
Funeral Services will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church on Monday, November 14th. 2:30 Rosary, 3:00 Mass.
Please express your thoughts and memories for the family at http://www.kayserschapel.com. Arrangements are under the care of Kayser’s Chapel of Memories.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.