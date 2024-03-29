Obituary: Jennifer Mitchell

10/03/1961-02/25/2024

Jennifer Ann Mitchell, (Deede), also known as JJ, pasted away on February 25, 2024 in Sacramento, CA. She was surrounded by loved ones.

She was born October 3, 1961 in South Lake Tahoe, CA. Graduated from So Tahoe High School in 1979. She then attended Heald’s Business School in Sacramento, CA.

She is survived by her husband Rod Mitchell, daughter Christie Butkus, parents Al and Grace Deede, brother Donald Deede, sister Stephanie Lawton, grandchildren Chloe Putz, Caleb Putz and Conner Butkus. She also leaves behind niece Pamela Garside, nephews Sean Dastas, Nicholas Dastas, Michael Dastas and Jacob Dastas. She had many many dear friends.

She was best described as kind and loving. She had a wonderful heart and was always taking care of those around her. She loved to cook, play golf and entertain with her family and friends.

In Jennifer’s memory, please do a random act of kindness for someone else.