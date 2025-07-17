Obituary: Joan Markis

Joan Markis

Provided Photo

December 22, 1935 – March 12, 2025

Joan M. Markis, 89, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2025, in South Lake Tahoe, California, where she had been a cherished member of the community for 57 years. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and mother-in-law, Joan touched countless lives with her warmth, kindness, and independent spirit.

Joan is survived by her daughters, Dr. Tanya Markis-Meyer of Nevada City, California, and Dr. Robyn Tornay of Apollo Beach, Florida. She was the loving grandmother of Aaron J. Meyer and Kennedy S. Tornay, and treasured her relationships with her sons-in-law, Michael Meyer and Alan Tornay. Joan is also survived by her sisters, Joyce A. Rensch of Woodbridge, Virginia, and Andrea J. Shafron of Hatboro, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband George J. Markis, her brother Jan Shafron, and her parents, Sonia and John Shafron.

Born on December 22, 1935, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Joan graduated from Bartram High School and began her career as a keypunch operator for General Electric. In 1960, she married George J. Markis, and the couple moved to Palo Alto, California, where Joan continued her work as a keypunch operator for Litton Industries.

In 1968, Joan and George found their forever home in the beautiful mountains of South Lake Tahoe, California. After dedicating her time to raising her children, Joan returned to the workforce as a claims secretary for AAA, where she worked faithfully until her retirement 25 years ago.

A funeral service celebrating Joan’s life will be held on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 10:00 AM at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in South Lake Tahoe. The family invites attendees to honor Joan’s memory by wearing their favorite animal print—a reflection of her unique personality and style.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Joan’s memory to a charity of your choice.