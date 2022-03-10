Obituary: Joanie (Bennett) Dameral
– September 26, 2021
After a brief bout with cancer, Joanie (Bennett) Dameral, formerly of South Lake Tahoe died September 26, 2021 at the age of 80 at home in Roseville, CA surrounded by family.
Joanie was a loving mother, sister and grandmother and put family above all else. Born in 1941 in Atchison, Kansas as the third of four children to Clinton W. and Leona F. Bennett. She was raised in Tracy, CA and then made her way to South Lake Tahoe in 1964.
She is survived by her sons, Joel (Beth) and Chris (Meagan), grandchildren, Tyler, Brooke, Alyson & Hayden, her brothers, John (Judy) & Harvey (Carla) and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by the father of her children, Dr. Ray Dameral. She was preceded in death by her brother Charlie.
Her entrepreneurial nature led her to a variety of ventures including running a wedding chapel and operating the Bijou golf course concession. She eventually went to work for Harrah’s as a dealer then pit boss and worked there for 30 years until her retirement. During retirement in Lake Tahoe she enjoyed the mountains, the lake, the companionship of her friends in the Red Hat Society, and her many adventures with “The Gang” from Tracy.
In recent years she moved to the Del Webb community in Roseville and lived close to her son Chris and his family. She enjoyed the community and activities that were offered in the area. She will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User