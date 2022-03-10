Obituary: Joanie (Bennett) Dameral

Joanie (Bennett) Dameral

Provided Photo

– September 26, 2021

After a brief bout with cancer, Joanie (Bennett) Dameral, formerly of South Lake Tahoe died September 26, 2021 at the age of 80 at home in Roseville, CA surrounded by family.

Joanie was a loving mother, sister and grandmother and put family above all else. Born in 1941 in Atchison, Kansas as the third of four children to Clinton W. and Leona F. Bennett. She was raised in Tracy, CA and then made her way to South Lake Tahoe in 1964.

She is survived by her sons, Joel (Beth) and Chris (Meagan), grandchildren, Tyler, Brooke, Alyson & Hayden, her brothers, John (Judy) & Harvey (Carla) and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by the father of her children, Dr. Ray Dameral. She was preceded in death by her brother Charlie.

Her entrepreneurial nature led her to a variety of ventures including running a wedding chapel and operating the Bijou golf course concession. She eventually went to work for Harrah’s as a dealer then pit boss and worked there for 30 years until her retirement. During retirement in Lake Tahoe she enjoyed the mountains, the lake, the companionship of her friends in the Red Hat Society, and her many adventures with “The Gang” from Tracy.

In recent years she moved to the Del Webb community in Roseville and lived close to her son Chris and his family. She enjoyed the community and activities that were offered in the area. She will be deeply missed by family and friends.