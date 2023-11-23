Obituary: Joann Fortier

Joann Fortier

September 16, 1935 – November 7, 2023

Joann Lou Fortier was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world to be with her Lord and Savior on November 7, 2023, at age 88.

She was born to John and Hattie VanArkel on September 16, 1935 in Montezuma, Iowa. After graduating from high school, Joann chased her aviation dreams to Des Moines Iowa where she worked at the airport, earned her private pilot’s license and met US Air Force 2LT Guy Fortier, her future husband. They were married at the Little Brown Church in the Vale October 25, 1957. Eventually settling in Leawood, Kansas they had two children, Van and Holly and she finished her bachelor’s degree at UMKC in 1969.

After moving to Incline Village, Nevada in 1976, Joann worked in Reno at Macy’s and was involved in many local social clubs with Guy and her children. Joann loved spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious meals for her family and baked goods to share with everyone during the holidays. She loved her church and served as a deacon in addition to volunteering at the Presbyterian Women’s Thrift Shop. She took great Joy in spending time with her family, traveling the world, skiing, hiking and enjoying all the beauty of Lake Tahoe.

Joann is survived by her husband Guy, children Van and Holly, grandchildren Kylie and her husband James, Elyse, McKenna, Margaux and her husband Josh, Beck, Evan and Isabella, great-granddaughter Zoey, sisters Esther and Carolyn along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings James, Ila and Howard.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2 pm on December 2, 2023, at the Village Church, 736 McCourry Blvd in Incline Village, NV. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Village Church Deacons fund on her behalf.