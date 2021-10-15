Obituary: Joanne Chambless
November 29, 1937 – October 6, 2021
Joanne V. Chambless lived in and loved South Lake Tahoe for 20 years and Incline Village for 10. Joanne was active in the local chapter of a support group and enjoyed helping people. She was an RN for most of her life and worked as a care giver in South Lake. Joanne last lived at Barton Skilled Nursing Facility under the patient, kind, professional and loving care of the entire SNF staff.
