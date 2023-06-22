Obituary: John A. Marker
August 24, 1953 – March 7, 2023
John a long time resident of Lake Tahoe passed away March 7, 2023. John was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, he attended Bogan HS on the Southwest side. He traveled extensively through California and Alaska before settling in Lake Tahoe in the early 90s. He worked various jobs in town then started his cleaning/handyman business. He loved to garden, tinker with cars, bring his friends presents and of course his cats. He is preceded in death by his parents, Norma and Robert Marker. He survived by his sister Patricia (Louis) and many friends whose lives he touched. He will be missed.
There is no memorial planned at this time.
