Obituary: John Dozal

John Dozal

September 30, 1939 – August 31, 2024

On August 31, 2024, John Jerome “Jerry” Dozal peacefully departed us while surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He was born on September 30, 1939, to Joseph & Francis in Los Angeles, California. As children, Jerry and his siblings were extras in many Hollywood productions, mostly Westerns. After graduating high school and serving in the military, he grew up with a passion for adventure and the finer things in life. Jerry pursued his dreams along side his brother Jim and became a successful hairdresser for over 60 years. He was drawn to the beauty of Lake Tahoe, where he moved in 1978, raised his children and made countless memories. Jerry lived life to the fullest and over the years he enjoyed competitive racquetball, golf, skiing, fishing, scuba diving, traveling, and cribbage. He especially loved hanging with his family and the many friends he met along the way. He leaves behind a legacy of love and friendship that will be cherished forever. While our hearts morn the loss of his presence, we take comfort in knowing he is no longer in pain. Jerry was proceeded in death by his parents and his brother Jim. Survived by his three children, Jared (Violet), Amanda (Graham), Jamison (Sarah) and grandchildren Gaige, Mycelia, Nature, Lumin, Nova and Elias.

There will be a celebration of Jerry’s life on September 29 at the Lake Tahoe Golf Course from 1 to 4. Bring your stories and a dish if you would like to share (but not necessary)’