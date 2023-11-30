Obituary: John Graves
June 22, 1947 – November 15, 2023
John was a proud Marine Corp Veteran and worked in casinos for many years in one capacity or another. He genuinely loved people. He is a beloved son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He believed in family and the bond that lasts forever. Living in Lake Tahoe for most of his live, he said nothing could compare to the beauty of his home. John is survived by his brothers, son, and grand children. He will forever be missed.
