Obituary: John Howard Stenzel
April 18, 1947 – April 30, 2022
John Howard Stenzel, beloved father and friend, passed away with his daughters by his side on April 30th, 2022 in Roseville, California.
John is survived by his two daughters Hope Hocking (Michael) and Lacy Stenzel, and a grandson, John Hocking. He also leaves behind his brother Rick Stenzel (Janice). He is preceded in death by his Sister Cynthia Easton, his loving parents Bill and Penny, and a life partner of nearly 20 years, Jeri Adams.
John was a resident of Lincoln, California for 35 years. He worked for the State of California as a Caltrans Maintenance Supervisor, for over 37 years. In winter, he was part of the Echo Summit Avalanche Control team in South Lake Tahoe. In the summer he worked on paving crews across California repairing our state’s highway system. His true joy in life was riding his Harley Davison motorcycle on countryside trips just to enjoy the freedom of the ride. John loved retired life and spent his spare time barbequing and relaxing in his home that he cherished.
John had many friends whom he loved and supported dearly without question. John had the biggest heart and welcomed all with open arms. He had a great sense of humor and a positive outlook on life. He will live in our hearts and we are forever grateful for the beautiful memories.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.