Obituary: John Michael Donmoyer

John Michael Donmoyer

Provided Photo

July 23, 1945 – February 23, 2022

My sweet, sweet love is in God’s hands. My husband John Donmoyer has gone to Heaven. John passed on February 23, 2022, with the love and prayers of his family around him. John was born in Camden, New Jersey and moved to San Franscisco at the age of four. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School worked at Crocker Bank and Cookson Rolling Doors. John married his wife Joanne on June 10, 1967, at Holy Name Catholic Church in San Francisco. He always bragged that he married, “The best catch of his life.” We moved to South Lake Tahoe in May of 1977 for the love of skiing and the beauty of the outdoors. He worked as a carpenter and in sheet metal. He opened his own business in 1985, “Precision Heating and Sheet Metal.” He LOVED fishing ocean beach catching striped bass, and in the San Francisco Bay, he loved catching halibut, sturgeon and salmon. In Alaska, he enjoyed salmon and halibut fishing and the catch and release of marlin in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. But most of all he loved fishing and boating in Lake Tahoe, with the eagles flying high above him. John always said: “When you see an eagle, it’s your lucky day.” He leaves behind his wife Joanne of 54 years; his sister Paulette Borg, nieces Kathy, Debbie, Suzie and nephew Dan; sister Judy Sciford, nieces Kristen and Kathleen. Brother-in-law Louis Brignetti, nephews Dominic, Christopher and Anthony. Brother-in-law Allen Brignetti, nieces Genevieve and Gabriella and nephew Joseph.

Save the Date: July 23, 2022 is John’s Birthday and there will be a Mass at St. Theresa Catholic Church 10:00 AM and a Celebration of Life at the house 11:30-4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care P.O. Box 18530 South Lake Tahoe, CA 96151 in John’s memory.

Fly High my Sweetheart, Soar like the Eagles and Fish On, My Love and Always Know I Love You,

Kisses and Hugs Joanne