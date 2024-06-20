Obituary: John Morgan Beaty

John Morgan Beaty

December 9, 1949 – May 23, 2024

John Morgan Beaty, born December 9, 1949, in Santa Monica, CA, passed away on May 23, 2024, in Reno, NV. John pursued his passion for history, earning a degree from Long Beach State University.

His love for skiing drew him to Colorado and later to Tahoe City in 1982, where he thrived in real estate and property management. For over a decade, John served at Jakes on the Lake before returning to real estate due to knee issues. He found joy in managing properties for Hauserman Rental Group and others until his final role at Sunnyside Lodge from 2014 to 2024.

John loved the beauty of Lake Tahoe’s sunrises and sunsets, which were the subject of his camera. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Morgan and Joel Thomas Beaty, and other beloved family members and pets. He is survived by his wife Kathleen Diana Beaty, son Johnathan Morgan Beaty, stepson Brad Cook and his wife Pricilla, stepdaughter Jennie Lee Sullivan and her husband Brian, and grandchildren Caden, Cody, and Maxwell.

John’s legacy lives on in the memories he created and the lives he touched. As he often said, “We will always carry our memories in our hearts.” Special thanks are extended to his coworkers at Sunnyside, Tahoe Forest Hospital, Care Flight Pilots, and Reno Renown.