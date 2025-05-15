Obituary: John Paul Kovaly
October 4, 1953 – March 12, 2025
John passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at Western Slope Health Care, Placerville CA. He trusted Christ as his savior on January 20, 2025.
Born to Paul and Katsue Kovaly in Torrance, CA. John is survived by a sister, Susan Stout (Husband Jeffrey Stout) of Fremont, NC and a brother, Victor Kovaly (wife Karyn Kovaly) of Auburn, CA. Also surviving are his many nieces and nephews.
John worked as a limo driver in the Lake Tahoe area and enjoyed keeping his customers happy. He had a good sense of humor and was an extremely talented artist who excelled in pencil and ink drawings and oil painting.
John is missed so much by his family and friends. There will be a memorial service for family and friends at First Baptist Church of South Lake Tahoe, CA., on Saturday May 31st at 11 am, pastor Alan Morse is presiding.
