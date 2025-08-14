Obituary: John William Whitney

John William Whitney

On June 28, 2025 John passed away at his home with his wife, Ann, and their dog, Cinders, by his side. John’s last six weeks of his life had been under the wonderful care of Barton Memorial Hospital Hospice team. Courtney Seidenberg, John’s daughter, and her husband Harry Seidenberg had been with John earlier in the evening and had some sweet, tender quality time together. John William Whitney entered this world in Springfield, Massachusetts September 1, 1946 to Robert B. and Josephine Winter Whitney. John is proceeded in death by his parents and siblings. His brother, Robert B. Whitney Jr. and sisters, Martha Whitney Langford and Marion Archibald Whitney. His stepmothers “Bliz” Winter Whitney and Constance (Conti) Snyder Whitney. John is survived by his wife of 36 years, Ann King Whitney and his daughter, Courtney Beach Seidenberg (Harry). John was very proud to be Uncle John to nephews Ken Whitney (Karri), David Whitney (Lisa) and David Archibald (Jennifer) and nieces Kathy Archibald and Lorraine Whitney (Tom) and their families. John was an alum of of Oberlin College before going into the United States Army. After being honorably discharged from the Army in November 1972, John made his home in Lake Tahoe where he was an employee of Harrah’s Lake Tahoe for over 39 years. John enjoyed bicycling, skiing, hiking, camping, and checking out Small Boutique Hotels and wine dinners with his wife, Ann. They were particularly fond of the Halekulani Hotel in Honolulu, Hawaii. A celebration of John’s life is being planned for late Spring 2026. A notice will be placed on Harrah’s Facebook page and online for those of you who wish to join in his celebration. We can all toast John by the “Chonokis” tree where generations of Whitneys have been scattered. Directions will be given at that time.