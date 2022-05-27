Obituary: Joseph B. Hansen

January 13, 1947 – April 29, 2022

On Friday, April 29th 2022, Joseph “Joe” B. Hansen, loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away at the age of 75.

Joseph was born to Eda and Gordon “Dick” Hansen on January 13th, 1947 in Norway Michigan. He received a bachelor’s degree in business from The University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh. He married Erika Nelson in 1990. They were married 22 years and raised two children, Kjeleena and Isaiah Hansen. Joe was extremely proud of his children and watched Kjeleena blossom as she grew up working by his side and watched Isaiah grow into a great chef. Joe and his nephew Gary Jr. were very close. Joe was thankful for rides to doctors appointments including to the Bay Area. Many stories were told on those trips and many laughs were had. Gary Jr. was the last to talk to and see “Uncle Joe” before he died.

Joe moved to South Lake Tahoe, Ca in the summer of 1971. He worked at Del Webb’s Sahara Tahoe for 5 years. During which time he opened Rojos in 1975. Joe was known for his tenacity, hard work and dedication, love for his children, The Packers and love for the Lord Jesus Christ his Savior.

Joe is survived by his daughter Kjeleena (Hansen) Smith (Craig), son Isaiah Hansen (Sierra) grand daughters Elainah and Erika, brother Richard Hansen (Anne), sisters Sharon (Hansen) Gramprie and Penny (Hansen) Campbell. Nieces and nephews: Carl Hansen, Catherine Myers, Tina Ojala, Melissa Sleik, April Turrie, Allison Martini, Gary Jr. Gramprie, and Lisa Spohn, many cousins and extended family and multitudes of great friends in Lake Tahoe and back in Milwaukee.

Predeceased by his parents Eda and Dick Hansen, and his sister Arlene Turrie.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday June 8th at 1:00pm. The service will be held at Sierra Community Church located at 1165 Sierra blvd in South Lake Tahoe, Ca, 96150. Please send donations for help w the memorial services, food etc to Kjeleena and Isaiah Hansen PO Box # 13313 South Lake Tahoe, Calif. 96151. Please send flowers directly to Sierra Community Church on Weds 6/8/22.

Joe, This town won’t be the same without you.