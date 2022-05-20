Obituary: Joseph Walker
April 21, 1988 – April 20, 2022
On April 20, 2022, Joseph (Joey) Christopher Walker died unexpectedly in South Lake Tahoe, California, at the age of 33 one day shy of his 34th birthday.
Joey is survived by his parents Flip Walker and Nancy Cooney of South Lake Tahoe; his siblings Marcus and Erin Miller of Tillamook, Oregon, and Shawn Miller of South Lake Tahoe. He was a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew and uncle as well as a loyal friend to hundreds. His fur-baby “Tuna” was the love of his life.
Joey was born on April 21, 1988 in San Rafael, California. He attended South Tahoe High School. He moved to South Lake Tahoe with his family in 1991, and grew up enjoying all that the area offered. He was an avid skier and dirt biker. He had a passion for cooking and will be dearly miss by all.
A Celebration of Life for Joey is scheduled for June 25, 2022 at 4 pm at the Moose Lodge, 961 Eloise Avenue in South Lake Tahoe.
