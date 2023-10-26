Obituary: Joseph Wanger

Joseph Wanger

February 6, 1938 – August 25, 2023

We recently learn by Joe’s wife of his death in Reno, Nevada. Joseph Wanger died on August 25, 2023, at the age of 85 years. Joe was born in the country of Austria on February 6, 1938. In his early 20’s he had emigrated from his home country by ship to Quebec, Canada, learning English and the French languages during his voyage. After arriving, he worked and earned enough money to then emigrate from Canada to the United States. Joe found a job, which was more fun than work for him, as a ski instructor at Sun Valley Ski Resort in Idaho.

Soon he made his way to California, the Sierra mountains region, in the small Town of Truckee, where he eventually became well known. Here he bought land, and built his own house. Not knowing how to go about building a house, he frequented construction sites and learned how to do each step. The only help he needed was the raising of the main beam of the second story to his home.

Joe eventually became a gourmet chef at The Olympic Villiage Inn resort in the mountains of the Olympic Valley near Lake Tahoe. Here he taught himself the Spanish language. Later secured a career with the Town of Truckee. Joe had this unique ability at story telling and captivated those who listened intently to his vast life experiences. He loved playing the piano and performed beautifully. It was so enjoyable, passers by would pause and listen to him finish playing. In addition, as a character trait he always gave words of encouragement to others.

After selling his home in Truckee, CA, he moved to Reno Nevada. Although never having married in his earlier life, he did eventually get married a few years prior to his passing in Reno. Joe was highly respected by a wide circle of acquaintances. Joe was preceded in death by his brother Manfred Wanger. There are many left to mourn his loss including his wife, his brother Werner Wanger (wife Lisle) of Salzburg, Austria, a sister Hilda of Vienna, Austria, a dear niece Sobini, nephews and many friends. Joe will be remembered and dearly missed. Rest in Peace.