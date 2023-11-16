Obituary: Joshua Allec
February 9, 1989 – October 29, 2023
Joshua (Josh) R. Allec was a loving son, brother, and father who left this world
suddenly on October 29th, 2023 at the age of 34.
Josh is survived by his parents John Allec and Kathryne Trevithick, sister Jamie
Allec. He also leaves behind 3 children, Hailey, Noah and Ellie.
He brought us joy and happiness and he will be missed beyond words.
A celebration of life will be on,
November 19, 2023 at 1:00 pm.
2748 Lake Tahoe Blvd. South Lake Tahoe Calif. 96150
