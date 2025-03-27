Obituary: Judy Eilders

Judy Eilders

Provided Photo

April 23, 1958 – November 29, 2024

In loving memory, and with profound sadness, we announce the passing of Judy Diane Eilders, 66, of South Lake Tahoe, California. We rejoice that she is with Jesus, and we will see her again in paradise! She died in Sacramento, California, on November 29, 2024, after a brief illness. Judy was born on April 23, 1958, in Des Moines, Iowa, to John and Darlene Eilders. Her family moved to California in 1960 when her father accepted a position with Aerojet. Judy grew up in Cameron Park and graduated from Ponderosa High School a year early in 1974. She attended college on and off while dabbling in many career pursuits such as British Airways, dental hygienist, nursing and a ski instructor at Sierra At Tahoe. South Lake Tahoe had her heart, and she lived there for over 30 years while working as a renowned blackjack dealer. Judy had a magnetic personality and a beautiful smile. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends at her place in Tahoe, as well as golfing, hiking, biking, sewing, macramé, cooking and was an avid skier, even traveling to Europe for vacation and skiing in Switzerland. Judy was a loving mother to her son, Gavin, whom she adored! He was the light of her life. They loved to travel, skiing in different states, golfing at Edgewood, biking around Lake Tahoe and going to different beaches along the coast of California. Judy loved being pampered, getting manicures and pedicures was one of her favorite relaxations. She cherished her family and friends, enjoying family gatherings, and always remembering to send birthday cards and notes to everyone. She was always full of life, with Jesus Christ as her savior, sharing her faith with those she met in her path. Judy is dearly missed by all of us.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, passing away just five weeks after her mom, and is survived by her beloved son, Gavin, her siblings Nancy, Johnny (Penny), Susan (Chris) and Sandra (Brian), and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held on April 6th, at 2:00 p.m. at Judy’s home church, Light of the Hills Lutheran Church, 3100 Rodeo Road, Cameron Park, California, with a meal to follow.