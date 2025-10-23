Obituary: Julia Nelson

Julia Nelson

– September 16, 2025

In Loving Memory of Julie (Julia) Nelson

Julie (Julia) Nelson passed away on September 16, 2025. She was one of five children born to Julia C and Alfred Ahern. Julie is survived by her sister, Pat Arvidson, and her two brothers, Jim and Larry Ahern. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Geary and Tim. Julie married Dennis Nelson, the love of her life, in 1969. Together, they lived in North Carolina until 1987 before making their home in Lake Tahoe. Their shared journey included opening a nightclub called Turtles in Round Hill Mall. After closing that location, they continued their enterprising spirit by opening a new venue inside the Embassy Suites, where Julie established her own gift shop and deli, Julie’s Gift Shop and Deli. In 1997, when Dennis was diagnosed with PLS, Julie became his primary caretaker. She assisted Dennis with his mobility and speech challenges, providing unwavering support and care until his passing on December 12, 2023. Julie was a devoted stepmother to her three stepchildren: Robin Molzan, Lynne Greene, and Steve Nelson. She also cherished her role as grandmother, sharing her enthusiasm for skiing by teaching her three grandchildren—Will Molzan, Brandon Molzan, and Randy Greene—to ski. Julie’s zest for life was evident in her love for kayaking, skiing, and hiking with friends in the Tahoe community. She enjoyed playing Bridge, attending Pilates classes, and was an active participant in the local art scene. As an accomplished sculptor, she worked in bronze and contributed her artistry to the community. Julie was a dedicated member of Our Lady of Tahoe church and was involved with the local Soroptimist group. She regularly attended the Metropolitan Opera simulcast at the local theater and delighted in musical gatherings around the lake. Julie expressed and inspired a love for life in all she did. Her warmth, creativity, and dedication touched many, and all who knew her are richer for having had her in their lives. She will be dearly missed.