Obituary: Julie Mae Zeid

Julie Mae Zeid

Provided Photo

May 15, 1959 – March 20, 2022

After a short and valiant fight with cancer, Julie passed into the loving arms of Jesus surrounded by her family and friends.

Born to Kirk and Carole Oswell in Tarzana, California, Julie was one of three siblings. As a graduate of Canyon Country High School in 1977, Julie was an avid tennis player. Julie attended a local community college in Southern California to pursue her passion of tennis and continue playing competitively.

In 1981, Julie met the love of her life, Richard (Rashed) Zeid. Together with their two daughters, Melonie and Alisha, they embarked on a beautiful and blessed journey for 40 wondrous years beginning in Acton, CA. In 1999 the family moved to South Lake Tahoe for a new life of adventure, outdoor splendor and mountain sports.

In 2000 the family began attending Sierra Community Church where Julie immediately served in the children’s nursery as a volunteer. The passion of Julie’s heart was always to love, serve and give faithfully. Because of Julie’s integrity, compassion and commitment, in 2009 she became a church staff member as Nursery Director and later Women’s Ministry Director. In the midst of her busy schedule with the church and her home cleaning business, she pursued her love of photography and took every photography class offered at Lake Tahoe Community College. With great zeal and ambition, Julie established JZ Photography where she specialized in weddings and senior student portraits.

Julie had many interests and hobbies such as knitting, crafts, antiques and gardening to name a few. Her outdoor passions included road and mountain biking along with stand up paddling where she participated in many races and events and eventually became a SUP tour guide. However, her favorite sport was tennis. Julie most enjoyed playing women’s doubles as part of the United States Tennis Association where in 2010 her team won the national championship in Palm Desert, California. Julie loved to travel and photograph all of her adventures.

A portrait of the Proverbs 31 woman, Julie was a woman of great integrity, strength, faith and unconditional love for her family, friends and all of mankind. Her strongest contributions were her leadership and administration skills, always being faithful to her Lord and being available to help others in their time of need. Julie was a loving, kind, patient and nurturing wife, mother and friend.

Julie’s greatest desire would be for others to have the same personal relationship as she did with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Knowing that she would spend eternity with God in heaven gave her unfailing peace and joy, even until her final breath on this earth.

Julie is survived by her beloved husband, Richard (Rashed) and daughters Alisha Mae (Ade) and Melonie Theresia (Chuy); her parents, Kirk and Carole and her siblings Tracy (Vivian) and Valerie along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and her dear friends. Julie was a true light and servant of God. She will be desperately missed by all of us.

A celebration of Julie’s life will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Sierra Community Church (1165 Sierra Blvd., South Lake Tahoe, California). The service will also be available as a live stream at http://www.youtube.com/user/Sierra Community.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Women’s Ministry at Sierra Community Church where Julie loved and served with all her heart.