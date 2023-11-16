Obituary: June A. Gimenez

June A. Gimenez

June 14, 1931 – October 26, 2023

With great sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved aunt, June Gimenez. June was born in Sacramento, CA (as Alberta June) to parents Peter Joseph and Juanita Belle (Wells) Petrali. Along with her 6 siblings (Mary “Coke”, William “Bill”, Robert “Bob”, Karen, Kathryn “Kathy”, Richard “Rick”), she was a graduate of C.K. McClatchy High School. She married her 1st husband, William “Bill” Sutton, in 1949, ending in divorce in 1961. June then attended Heald Business College and soon after took a job with the US State Department working at the consulate in Lima, Peru. There, she met and married a restaurateur and former soccer player, Oscar Gimenez (from Cuzco in Peru), in 1966. June toured much of South America, learning Spanish, and absorbing the culture. She and Oscar soon moved to Sacramento where they opened the El Gaucho restaurant on Fair Oaks and Fulton Ave. (named after his restaurant in Peru). Trying to maintain his businesses in Peru, visa issues and government red tape back home, Oscar and June divorced in 1972 and he returned to his home. June then began a successful tax preparation and office management business, Accountants Plus Tax Services. She moved to South Lake Tahoe near her sister Mary, and commuted between Sacramento and South Lake Tahoe every tax season until she retired in 2019. In 2018, she had to move her little mobile home looking over Lake Tahoe into Carson City, Nevada, after the mobile home park closed. She then resided in Carson City until her passing. June had many hobbies including reading, statuary, gardening, and her love to gamble.

June is survived by her little pup, Daisy, her nephew and niece Larry and Deanna Dockter and their family of Sacramento, many more nieces and nephews, along with many friends she’d made over the years.

If desired, memorial gifts can be made to your local ASPCA or other humane society, a cause dear to her heart. There will be no services per her request.