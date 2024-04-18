Obituary: Karen Dillow

Karen Dillow

Provided Photo

December 21, 1946 – April 9, 2024

Karen Dillow, a 47-year resident of South Lake Tahoe, passed away April 9, 2024 from natural causes after a short stay in Barton Memorial Hospital.

Karen was born December 21, 1946 in Vallejo, California to Donald and Alice Blomgren, and grew up in San Pedro on the Southern California beaches. She attended San Francisco State during the turbulent late sixties, finishing her studies at Cal State Dominguez Hills. In spring of 1971 she met her love, Rollie M. “Mick” Dillow.

In Mick’s words: “In 1968 I moved from LA to Aspen, Colorado with friends. While visiting back in SoCal I met Karen. We both fell for each other, but it was time for me to return to the rocky mountains. When I asked if she would come with me, she immediately quit her job and packed her suitcase.

” We enjoyed the rockies, also spending two summers in the Hamptons on Long Island, working evenings in Montauk and lying on the beach during the day. But the traveling was too much, so we moved to the lush Sonoran Desert of Tucson. After four years we decided that we missed the snow and changing seasons, so we made the move to South Lake Tahoe in 1977, where we both landed jobs at Harrah’s, back when Bill Harrah was still running the show. Karen enjoyed the hiking, camping, and most of all paddling the canoe on many Sierra lakes over the years. Retirement brought relaxation, traveling in the RV whenever we could, and just enjoying each other’s company.

“Farewell, love, we’ll meet somewhere in the future.”

Karen and Mick Dillow had fifty-three wonderful years together – for pet lovers that’s nine dogs and three turtles. There are no services scheduled.