Obituary: Karen Joyce Oliver

08/28/1956-03/14/2024

In Loving Memory of Karen Joyce Oliver, born on August 28th, 1956, in Alameda CA, the daughter of the late Louise Follini and Joyce McDaniel. Karen passed away peacefully with her husband Peter and son Gilbert by her bedside on March 14th, 2024, at the age of 67.

Karen is survived by her husband Peter Craig Oliver, son Gilbert Lawrence Oliver, brother Gilbert Follini Grandsons Justin & Jordan and Granddaughter Isabella Oliver and nieces Lisa and Angela Follini.

Karen will be remembered for her passion for life, love, and friendships. She had an infectious personality that people wanted to be around her. This personality was in her blood from her sweet mother Joyce McDaniel who was truly her best friend. She touched so many lives and will be sorely missed.

Karen was a 50-year resident of South Lake Tahoe where she met and married the love of her life Peter Oliver. She managed the family-owned Real Estate agency McDaniel Realty in the late 70’s and early 80’s. In 1975, she had her only child Gilbert Oliver which she was so very proud of and enjoyed attending his sporting events passionately cheering. Karen always praised her grandchildren with everyone she crossed paths with and was so proud of and loved them so very deeply. She was a member of the Lyons Club and volunteered a lot of her time for political causes. At the later stages of her life, she became passionate about arts and crafts, painting portraits and creating beautiful, beaded jewelry.

Karen’s service will be held at the Saint Theresa Catholic Church on April the 4th at 2:00pm.