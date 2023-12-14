Obituary: Katharine Sufka
– November 13, 2023
Katharine (Kathy) Sufka died surrounded by loving friends and family November 13, 2023. She was 74. Kathy was born in Minneapolis, MN, raised in Edina, and studied English at Minnesota State University, Mankato. There she met her late husband, Jim, and after a brief excursion overseas they moved to Lake Tahoe and raised their family. Kathy was an active member of her church where she also taught preschool and bible studies, and an enthusiastic member of her community. Jim and Kathy settled in Gardnerville, NV, where she continued to devote time, energy, and care to her family and friends. Kathy was known for her bright eyes and genuine smile, her care for people down to the details, and for her unique ability to see beauty in everyone and everything. Her kindness encouraged so many people, and she will be dearly missed. Kathy is survived by her children, Stephen Sufka and Sarah Meyer Tapia; her grandchildren Emma, Sydney, Luke, and Samantha; and her sister Mary Engstrom. A memorial service will be scheduled in the coming months.
