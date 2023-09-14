Obituary: Kathie Graves Garcia

Kathie Graves Garcia

Provided Photo

July 21, 1949 – August 30, 2023

It is with a heavy heart that we share with you that our mother, Kathie Graves Garcia, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2023, bringing her battle with Alzheimer’s to a close.

Our mom was an embodiment of joy and love, and as you may know, she was a true embodiment of strength! She faced this cruel and unfair disease with unwavering determination. Over the last 5+ years, her memory slowly faded, but amidst it all, she never forgot her beloved kids and grandkids.

Kathie was born on July 21, 1949 in San Francisco, California.

A celebration of life to honor our dear mother will be held on September 30th at 12:00 PM at Riva Grill in South Lake Tahoe.

Kathie is survived by her loving children, Jesse and Harmony, and her adoring grandchildren, Presley and Jaxon. She will forever be remembered as a mother, Grandma Tahoe, and a friend to all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Please join us in celebrating her remarkable life and the impact she had on everyone fortunate enough to have known her.