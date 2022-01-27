Obituary: Kathleen S. Marquez

Kathleen S. Marquez

February 2, 1958 – January 4, 2022

Our wonderful Kathy went to be with her Lord Jesus, surrounded by her family. She was the coolest wife and mom, and the spunkiest grandma. Family always came first. Through her art, crafts and heart for people, Kathy made an incredible impact during her life.

She was born and raised in San Francisco; the daughter of John and Genevieve Pratt, the youngest of eight children. In 1982 she married Tony Marquez and they made their home in South Lake Tahoe. Together they raised three children, their lives full of laughter and a house full of joy. Kathy always brought people into their home to experience the true love of Christ and a loving family.

With this giving heart, Kathy and Tony began doing annual mission trips to Central America for many years. She used photography to share her experiences and carried this passion with her all the days of her life. Kathy was an expert picture framer and loved working with her hands. Every craft she took up, she shared with her children, granddaughter, and young people with special needs. She loved the pure happiness her clients had and shared in the simplicity of life with them. Whether she was fishing, camping, paint-pouring in her shop, or simply reading her Bible, the light of Kathy’s presence shined like the sun. She found happiness caring for her dogs, pets and elaborate aquariums.

You would never know that Kathy battled chronic pain for over twenty years, as she pushed through the suffering in order to be present with everyone around her. Despite her constant battle, Kathy often pushed her limits to enjoy each moment she had. She played guitar and wrote songs until she was unable to. Her strength is an inspiration to everyone who met her; she taught us how to remain joyful when pain is all around us. We will continue to carry that lesson in our hearts.

Kathy is survived by her devoted husband Tony; her children Bethany, Jared, and Destiny; her spunky granddaughter Ananiah; her brothers John, Thomas, Joseph, and Vincent; her sisters Janice, Angelina, and Teresa.

Her memorial service will be held Saturday January 29th at 11:00am, 3580 Blackwood rd. The service will be streamed live at http://www.youtube.com/c/LakeTahoeChristianFellowship .

“He will wipe every tear from their eyes, and there will be no more death or sorrow or crying or pain. All these things are gone forever.” – Revelation 21:4