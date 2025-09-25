Obituary: Kathleen Spano

Kathleen Spano

October 25, 1957 – September 4, 2025

Kathleen Spano, age 67, passed away on September 4 in Summerlin Hospital in Las Vegas. Kathy was a 50 plus year long-time resident of Lake Tahoe. She and her extended family moved to Lake Tahoe in the 1960’s to open and manage Sierra Village Motel at the Y. In her younger years, Kathy was a high limit blackjack dealer at the Sahara at Tahoe. In her middle and later years, she worked both in the timeshare industry for the Ridge Tahoe, Diamond Resorts and Shell Vacation resorts in Napa. For those who were lucky enough to have worked with Kathy, she was an incredible sales talent—winning the coveted ARDA award for best salesperson during her tenure at the Ridge Tahoe. Later in her career, she was top salesperson at the Embassy Vacation Resorts (now Hilton) on Ski Run Boulevard. She was also the owner of Paradise Timeshare Resale company.

Besides being an incredible sales talent, Kathy was an accomplished chef and hostess. She hosted many Thanksgivings and Christmas events for many of both her friends and family at her home in Round Hill. Nobody could host a holiday event better than Kathy!

She is survived by her son Nicholas(South Lake Tahoe) and her siblings Connie(South Lake) Pam, Debbie(Palm Coast, Florida) and Danny(Bay area). Over her 67 years on earth, she maintained a lifelong friendship with her best friend Terri Morlan of Sparks. Kathy and Terry worked together in their early years at the Snowflake Drive in at South Lake and later in the casinos in Stateline.

Kathy also loved her dog Bishop and her Maine Coon cat Sofie! She is now sitting in God’s grace with her predeceased Mom(Lucille), Dad(Mel), her brother Bobby and sister Patty. May her passing to Heaven be an easy one! In lieu of flowers, all interested parties may make a donation to the ASPCA. There will be a celebration of Kathy’s life next Spring.