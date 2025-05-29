Obituary: Kathryn (Kay) Ann Taylor
January 25, 1937 – May 2, 2025
Kay died peacefully Friday May 2, 2025 in San Jose California.
Kay was born 25 January 1937 to Reginald and Helen Lueder in Baltimore Maryland, the middle of three sisters and an older brother. She was a long time resident of and loved South Lake Tahoe before recently moving closer to family in the Bay Area.
Kay is survived by three adult children: Frank, Andy and Theresa and several grandchildren, Andrew and Brendan among them.
Her Bay Area family included that older brother, Jack and three of his children David, Sue and Michelle. This local family channeled to her the love from all.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.