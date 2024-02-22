Obituary: Keely Marin Pereira

Keely Marin Pereira

Provided Photo

December 12, 1990 – February 12, 2024

Keely Marin Pereira, born in South Lake Tahoe, was an incredible Captain sailing the waters of Lake Tahoe and beyond.

Keely’s generosity was unmatched and her style was effortlessly cool (according to her less cool sister). She was a Captain, a professional dancer and choreographer, a lifelong snowboarder, an avid hiker and climber, a web designer, a bartender, a business owner, a big sister, and an outstanding daughter.

Keely will live on through all, most importantly through her parents Donnie and Gabrielle, her sister Casey, and her stepfather Bruce. Join us to Celebrate Keely on Saturday, February 24th at 1 pm at Lake Tahoe Christian Fellowship, 3580 Blackwood Road. Narcan and test strips will be available to all.