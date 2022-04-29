Obituary: Keith Williams
December 13, 1929 – September 8, 2021
Keith Barman Williams passed away from natural causes at age 91 in his home in Livermore. He was born in Okanogan, Washington, enlisted in the Navy during the Korean War, and pursued a career in computer engineering. He lived for many decades in the South Lake Tahoe area with his beloved wife Sandy, who herself had passed away two years earlier. Together they loved dance parties with friends and exploring the great natural beauty of the area. He viewed nature through an artistic eye, and created several works of art and two books. He will be remembered fondly by his and Sandy’s children, Freyja Swanberg, Kelly Williams, Gia Schrauben and Jeff LoCicero, and their families.
