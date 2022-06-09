Obituary: Kenneth Klavon
–
CELEBRATION OF LIFE FOR KEN KLAVON Friday, June 17th, 11:00 – 2:00 Heritage Park, 1447 Courthouse Alley, Gardnerville, NV 89410
Please join us to share memories and remember our special man. We plan to serve refreshments, so please let us know you will join us at 775/ 783-4156 at your soonest. We look forward to seeing you again. Shirley Klavon
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.