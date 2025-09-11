Obituary: Kenneth Reed Reneer Sr

Kenneth Reed Reneer Sr

Provided Photo

June 18, 1944 – August 22, 2025

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father Kenneth Reed Reneer, Sr. He left us peacefully on August 22, 2025, at the age of 81. Although we wanted more time with him, and were not ready to let him go, it is a great comfort to think back on the rich and full life that he was able to live.

He was born on June 18,1944 in Glendale, California to Elmo and Grace Reneer, the fourth of their six children.

He loved his upbringing and entertained us often with stories from his childhood in the Los Angeles area. He attended West Covina High School where he met Kathryn Crepps, the girl who in his words, “everybody had their eye on”. They married at eighteen and nineteen, and started the family that would become their legacy. They had six children and were married for forty years before Kathy’s passing in 2004.

Ken is survived by his two younger brothers: Richard Carlos Reneer, and Albert Steven Reneer. Ken and Kathy are survived by their six children; Jere Brett Reneer, Gloria Leigh and Michael Rodenberg, Heather Lyn and David Ives, Kenneth Reed Reneer, Jr., Kelly Elizabeth McCaleb, and Nicole Kathleen and James Montgomery. Our parents also leave behind twenty-five grandchildren,

and sixteen great-grandchildren.

Our Dad dedicated his life to his family, and because of that built something great. He made being a Reneer feel like something special, because we were special to him. He instilled in us a deep love of family, and friends who felt like family. Vacations, get togethers, fishing trips, holidays, kids and grandkids coming home to visit. These were priorities, and have provided the backdrop of so many of our precious memories. He was never happier than when he was surrounded by his family.

Although we know that he is now with our mom, and surrounded by those that went before him (who he loved so dearly), we are devastated. Our hearts are broken. We want our Dad. But now it is our turn to carry on his legacy. To put family above everything. To instill in our own children and grandchildren a deep love and commitment to each other, and to give them the kind of life that creates a nostalgia as deep as our own. We feel peace as we read over his own written words shared at the funeral of our Mother, “The tender words that I would have so much wanted to express to her before her passing, I believe she hears in my nightly talks with her while alone in my thoughts. We were that close in life

and I know we are now.” We know he is still close to us and even closer to her.

He will be laid to rest next to Kathy in South Lake Tahoe, California, at Happy Homestead cemetery- in the High Sierras that he loved so much.