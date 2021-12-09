Obituary: Kenny Danielson
June 13, 1933 – August 31, 2021
Kenny Chester Danielson died on August 31, 2021, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, of the COVID-19 virus. He was born to Chester Orville Danielson and Vera Lucille Wing on June 13, 1933. Kenny was married to Barbara Elli Toellner on August 9, 1964, in Fairfax, Virginia. He is survived by his spouse; two daughters: Suzanne Christine Danielson of Morrison, Colorado and Sonja Denise Baker (Frank Mitchell) of Tucson, Arizona; and two grandsons: Daniel Edwin Baker of Tucson, Arizona and Bradley Ian Baker of Spokane Valley, Washington. Kenny served as a pilot for the United States Marine Corps, was a naval flight instructor in Pensacola, Florida, and then a pilot for United Airlines (1963-1987). He became a Merchant Marine officer (Master) in 1993 and traveled around Puget Sound and Canada for several years. Kenny and Barbara lived on Orcas Island, Washington and in Incline Village, Nevada for thirty years. After moving to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Kenny was a volunteer firefighter and EMT with East Side Fire Department from 2001-2019. He was firefighter of the year in 2015 and served as a volunteer sheriff for Kootenai County. When he lived in Incline Village, NV, Kenny was a guide for blind skiers at Diamond Peak, amongst other volunteer activities. Kenny will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery in 2022. A wake will be held in Idaho in the spring of 2022.
