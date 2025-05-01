Obituary: Kerri Nicole Garcia

Kerri Nicole Garcia

Provided Photo

September 29, 1979 – April 18, 2025

Kerri (Cerney) Garcia passed away at home on Friday, April 18 after a fierce and courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Sep 1979 to Jim and Mary Cerney in Fairbanks, Alaska, Kerri, known for her wit, kindness, and unwavering friendships, played many sports and led an active outdoor life in her early years.

Kerri attended University of Nevada Reno and graduated in 2003 with a Bachelor’s in Education and fluent in Spanish. Discovering a passion for rugby, she helped the UNR team to many victories.

In 2004, she married her soul-mate, Joshua Garcia. He brought his sons, Dylan and Braidyn to the family. They were blessed with the addition of Ryker (2005) and Tyg (2008) They made their home first in Reno, then Elko,NV, and then in Fairbanks. In these communities she shared her love of languages as a teacher and championed fairness to all students. She had special appreciation and caring for anyone with special needs. They relocated to South Lake Tahoe in 2022.

Diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer in 2016, Kerri faced the battle with incredible positivity and strength. Following recovery, she embraced mountain biking, fitness spinning, photography, and continued running and racing. Another tumor in 2023 brought a renewed fight, met with grace and determination. She fought valiantly to remain present for her family. Kerri remained deeply connected to loved ones until her passing. She will be incredibly missed as a charismatic and loving person and, above all, a fiercely devoted wife and mother.

Kerri is survived by her loving husband and four sons, her parents, sister, and many cherished in-laws, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Details/streaming of the May 3 funeral services and a full obituary are available on McFarlane Mortuary website.