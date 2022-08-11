Obituary: Kimberlee (Kim) Mongillo
August 31, 1956 – June 18, 2022
Kimberlee (Kim) Mongillo passed away unexpectedly at Renown Hospital in Reno on June 18, 2022. Kim is survived by her son, Dominick (Nick) of Nevada and her mother, Betty Westerhaus of Arizona. Kim grew up in the Midwest and attended Wichita State University. She loved nature and the mountains and later moved to the Tahoe/Truckee area. Kim discovered her passion was hair and she worked many years as a hair designer and stylist in Incline Village.
