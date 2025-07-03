Obituary: Kombiz Farokhpour
October 7, 1972 – July 17, 2024
.Join us to remember Kombiz, loving father of Treyton and Bryson, Brother to Cameron Loved son of Art and Akram, Partner to the mother of his children Ileen, Kombiz was an expert fisherman who shared his passion for fishing with many, also an extreme skier who loved back country. He was a spiritual and ethereal being who loved nature.
Memorial Ceremony at the Happy Homestead Cemetary July 17th10:30 A.M. followed by Celebration of Life at the home of his parents. All are welcome.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.