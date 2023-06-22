Obituary: Lance Durand Campbell

Lance Durand Campbell

Provided Photo

June 2, 1970 – May 26, 2023

It is with deep sadness we share the passing of Lance Durand Campbell. Lance was born in South Lake Tahoe, California to Len and Nicki Campbell; creating a family of five by joining his sisters Danielle and Janine. Lance is survived by his son Nicholas and extended family.

Lance grew up on the Nevada Side of the South Shore enjoying all that the area had to offer. He attended Lake Tahoe Community College working towards his Associates Degree. During his lifetime he worked in construction and the food service industry. In his free time Lance enjoyed time with his son Nicholas, playing his harmonica, hanging out with his dog Peanut Butter, bowling, listening to the Blues, and riding his Harley.

Lance never met a stranger and had a passion for living every moment. His personal motto was, “Love the life you live. Live the life you love.” He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Services will be held on June 30th at 2 p.m. at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church in Carson City, Nevada with a gathering of family and friends immediately afterwards in Chartz Hall (3 p.m.) To contact the family and/or to let them know you will be joining them e-mail LanceCelebrationOfLife@Yahoo.com . In lieu of flowers please consider donating to causes close to Lance’s heart, pets of the homeless or The Sierra Club.