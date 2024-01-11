Obituary: Lance Mills
December 27, 1944 – January 2, 2024
In loving memory of Lance Mills, who passed at home January 2nd.
Born in Kidderminster, England. Lance was raised in Scotland by his widowed mother Sarah Woodward Mills. He worked at Hewlett-Packard in South Queensferry, Scotland and met his wife to be, Jenny. Lance married Jenny nee Anderson in 1970 and they emigrated to California in 1973 where they lived the American Dream.
Lance is father to two daughters, Sarah and Patricia. Patricia pre-deceased her Dad in 2006. He was very proud of his daughters. Sarah became an Aerospace Engineer and Patricia an Architect.
As a family, they travelled to many countries which was their favorite hobby.
Lance worked at HP for 37 years and in his retirement remodeled their Tahoe house in 2001. Lance and Jenny moved to Tahoe permanently in 2010.
Lance will be sorely missed by all.
No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Truckee Humane Society or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.