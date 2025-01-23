Obituary: Laray Taylor

Laray Taylor

Provided Photo

March 16, 1954 – January 7, 2025

Laray Taylor, age 70, passed away at home on January 7th, 2025.

Born in Inglewood, California, to Earl and Janet Schouweiler, Laray moved to South Lake Tahoe at the age of 20, where she met her husband, Rick Taylor. They were married for 36 years until his passing in 2017. Together, they owned and operated South Y Fireplace, where they built lasting relationships with many wonderful customers who became lifelong friends. Laray was the proud mother of two sons, Ricky and Jackson, and a bonus daughter, Lora, who brought joy to her life.

Laray was known for her warmth, generosity, love, and loyalty— especially to her dogs. A passionate cook, she loved experimenting with new recipes to share with her family and friends. She had a green thumb and loved tending to her houseplants and her summer garden. Summer was her favorite time of year, and you could often find her relaxing on her deck with a cold beer, enjoying the sunshine and listening to music.

Laray had the ability to make everyone feel welcome and cared for. Her love for her family and friends knew no bounds, and she took particular joy in spoiling her grandsons. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Laray is survived by her son and daughter, Jackson and Lora Taylor; her mother, Janet Schouweiler; her brothers, Kenny and Steve Schouweiler; her niece and nephews, Ashley, Zack, and Jeremy; her grandchildren, Ezra and Ozias; her grandnephews, Slater and Jeremiah, and grandnieces, Haylee, Hannah, and Sawyer; her dogs, Marley and Lolly; and many other family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her son, Ricky Taylor; her husband, Rick Taylor; and her Father, Earl Schouweiler.

Services to be held at 1pm on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at Happy Homestead Cemetery. Following the services, reception will be held at the Moose Lodge, 961 Eloise Avenue. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.