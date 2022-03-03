Obituary: Larry Caughey
– March 3, 2016
Larry Caughey passed away on March 3, 2016.
He’s the Son of Diane Ferro and Brother of Cindy Hampton.
We will always be thankful for the special times we shared with Him. The six years that have come and gone have still left a hole in Our Hearts. He is missed so very much!
