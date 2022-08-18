Obituary: Larry Hoffman

Larry Hoffman

Provided Photo

October 21, 1938 – July 30, 2022

Lawrence “Larry” Layton Hoffman, age 83, passed away July 30, 2022, at his daughter’s home in Denver, Colorado.

Born in Los Angeles to Maxine and Charles Hoffman on October 21, 1938, Larry graduated from Stanford University and USC Law School. He served in the United States Navy, and then began his legal career in the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. After relocating to Lake Tahoe, Larry was a tireless land use attorney for the remainder of his career, arguing landmark cases all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Larry was an avid and life-long world traveler, from his private pilot’s license to his international travel retirement in his “Born Free” RV, he revelled in exploring every nook and cranny of all 6 navigable continents. An enthusiastic outdoorsman, he also shared his love of skiing, hiking, backpacking, and running rivers with his family and friends around the globe. At home, Larry was a mesmerizing conversationalist, a voracious reader, and an adored grandpa. He will always be remembered for his boundless curiosity, relentless optimism, and indefatigable zeal for adventure.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters Judy and Carol “Corky” Hoffman. He is survived by his loving daughters Kelsey Hoffman and Cameron (Andrew) Hoffman; his grandchildren Leo, Marco, Avery, Rowan and Cooper; and his sister Linda.

In true Larry-style, he requested “no fanfare.” Instead, please celebrate his extraordinary life as he would have – on a lake-view deck, cocktail in hand, telling his tales and having a good laugh. If you are so moved, donations in his honor may be made to https://sugarpinefoundation.org/larryhoffman