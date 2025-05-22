Obituary: Laura Binder

Laura Binder

Provided Photo

January 20, 1949 – January 7, 2025

Laura Lee Binder, 75, of South Lake Tahoe, CA, formerly of Wilmette, IL and Ridgefield, CT, passed away from a sudden cardiac event on January 7, 2025.



Laura was born on January 20,1949 in Chicago, the first child of Robert and Shirley Jenkinson (Colwell) and raised in Park Ridge, Illinois. Laura graduated from Barrington High School, Barrington, IL and Loyola University of Chicago’s Dental Hygiene School with honors. She married the love of her life, Allen Binder, in the summer of 1978, and together they raised four sons.

She worked as a dental hygienist in Wilmette and Winnetka from 1979 to 1985, while raising her family. In 1990 she moved from Wilmette to Ridgefield CT, then to to South Lake Tahoe, CA in 2016. She made every new house a home. Laura was a loving wife and companion of 47 years to Allen, with whom she travelled to many places over the years, including a 2-year stay in Bermuda. Laura’s lifelong interests and pleasures included gardening, crafting, reading, and most recently, crocheting. She was the family photographer and keeper of family birthdays, anniversaries, and special dates.

What gave Laura the most joy in her life, was just being ‘Gramy’ to her adoring grandchildren. Spending precious time playing games, laughing, reading, singing, crafting and baking with Eva, and being present with Jeremiah at birthdays, graduations and holidays as he grew to be an amazing young man. They were the light of her life over the last several years

Left to cherish her memory are: loving husband Allen; devoted sons Maxton Koc of Chicago, IL, Alex Binder of San Francisco, CA, Chris (Anna Russell) Binder of South Lake Tahoe, CA, and Brett Binder of Sacramento, CA ; precious grandchildren Jeremiah Engel and Eva Binder; dear sisters Kathy (Michael) Smeltzer of Champaign, IL and Lisa Regan of McHenry, IL, and brothers Michael (Karen) Rechel of Eugene, OR and Ted (Kiki) Rechel, of Lutz, FL; three nieces, three nephews and many caring friends.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Shirley Rechel, and Robert Jenkinson; aunt and uncle Lorraine and Jimmy Colwell; and son Timmy Binder.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for later in 2025.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Tahoe Rim Trail Association to support a unique vista on the trail that the family is dedicating to her memory. Please use this link: https://shorturl.at/NdyYO